Sheremetyevo temporarily closes passenger Terminal D

MOSCOW, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport will temporarily close Terminal D for arrivals and departures beginning at 00:00 hours on April 1, 2020. The closure will last until further notice.

Sheremetyevo has taken this measure because of the reduction in passenger traffic and the introduction of additional restrictions on international air transportation. Specifically, the Government of the Russian Federation has ordered the termination of regular and charter flights from airports in Russian cities to airports in foreign countries starting 00:00 hours on March 27, 2020 as part of national efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus infection.

The remaining international arrivals and departures scheduled for Terminal D will be transferred to Terminal F, while domestic flights scheduled for Terminal D will be transferred to Terminal B.

Sheremetyevo Airport will continue to accept passenger flights transporting Russian citizens to the Russian Federation, as well as international flights specifically approved for operation by the Government of the Russian Federation.

All passengers arriving in Terminal F undergo triple medical control. Preventive measures begin on board of the aircraft. In the cabin, the condition of passengers is monitored by employees of the sanitary and quarantine station of Rospotrebnadzor (Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare) using portable thermo-vision cameras.

Further, total control is carried out in the arrivals area at the exit from the boarding ramps, where stationary thermo-vision cameras are located. Final verification, interviews of passengers and sampling of biomaterials for analysis are then carried out in the baggage claim area by employees of the Moscow Department of Health, the Ministry of Health for Moscow Region, and Rospotrebnadzor.

At each stage, the personnel of the medical unit of Sheremetyevo Airport JSC are engaged if medical advice is necessary or if passengers display possible signs of illness. If an infectious disease is suspected, the passenger is immediately transferred to the isolation ward in the health center of Terminal F and then hospitalized at the infectious diseases hospital.

Sheremetyevo Airport will continue to comply strictly with all the instructions of the Government of the Russian Federation and the Emergency Operations Center for preventing the introduction and spread of new coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister T. A. Golikova.



Airlines promptly notify passengers of any changes.

Additional information can be found by calling the Sheremetyevo Airport Call Center around the clock at +7 495 578 65 65; Aeroflot: +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-55-55.

