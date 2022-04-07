Sherlock Biosciences Appoints Karen Davies as Chief Development Officer

Company Expands Leadership Team on Heels of Recent $80 Million Series B Financing

BOSTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherlock Biosciences, a company engineering biology to bring next-generation diagnostics to the point-of-need, today announced that industry veteran Karen Davies has been appointed to its executive team as Chief Development Officer. In her new role at Sherlock Biosciences, Davies will serve as a member of the company's executive leadership team and will lead product development, reporting to Bryan Dechairo, President and CEO of Sherlock Biosciences.

"Karen joins Sherlock at an exciting time as we leverage our recent $80 Million in Series B Financing to drive development of products, enabled by our decentralized diagnostic platform, that will break down barriers and bring diagnostics to the point-of-need," said Dechairo. "She is a medical diagnostics and device development veteran, with a strong and proven track record of driving innovation across a broad spectrum of diagnostic platforms. I have no doubt she will be instrumental in advancing our strategy and bringing these products to the world."

Karen joins Sherlock with more than 30 years of medical diagnostics and device development experience, honed at organizations including Gen-Probe, Abbott, Dura Pharmaceuticals and Quidel. While at Quidel, Karen served as Vice President of Instrument Systems, where she was responsible for product architecture and development, as well as Vice President of Business Transformation, where she was responsible for internal process improvement and global commercial communications associated with M&A transactions. Over her career, Karen has held key leadership roles as part of launch teams for multiple diagnostic platforms, from the central lab to point-of-care and over-the-counter to consumers.

"I joined Sherlock because I not only saw a unique opportunity to advance truly novel technology and bring it to market, but because I believe in the Sherlock team's ability to deliver results to the point-of-need," said Davies. "The Sherlock team understands that while our products have broad application potential to democratize diagnostics, we need to be highly focused on defining what will drive consumer adoption of the products that will ultimately bend the curve on population health."

Ms. Davies holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University.

About Sherlock Biosciences

Sherlock Biosciences is developing products that will empower people to access answers and have more control over their health decisions. Through our engineering biology tools, CRISPR-based SHERLOCK™ and synthetic biology-based INSPECTR™, we are bringing together the accuracy of PCR with the convenience and simplicity of antigen tests for molecular diagnostics at the point-of-need. SHERLOCK and INSPECTR can be used in virtually any setting without complex instrumentation, making it well suited for use in the home and in low resource settings, opening up a wide range of potential applications in areas including infectious disease, early detection of cancer, treatment monitoring, and precision medicine. In 2020 the company made history with the first FDA-authorized use of CRISPR technology. For more information, please visit www.sherlock.bio.

