10.01.2023 20:35:00

SHERRY LANSING NAMED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.

HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announced today that its Board of Directors has designated Sherry Lansing as Chairman of the Board with effect from January 10, 2023. Ms. Lansing will succeed Judy Craymer CBE, who has decided to retire from the Board with effect from the same date, to focus on her activities as a film and theatre producer. The Board is very grateful for Ms. Craymer's contributions to the Company.

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Music Group)

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

Contacts:

Investors  
Erika Begun – investorrelations@umusic.com

Media  
James Murtagh-Hopkins – communicationsnl@umusic.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherry-lansing-named-chairman-of-the-board-of-universal-music-group-nv-301718246.html

SOURCE Universal Music Group N.V.

