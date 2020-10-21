|
21.10.2020 18:20:00
Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.34 per Common Share
CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.34 per common share payable on December 4, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 13, 2020.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Media Contact:
Jim Jaye
Julie Young
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Vice President, Global Corporate
Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8682
Direct: 216.515.8849
james.r.jaye@sherwin.com
corporatemedia@sherwin.com
Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
eric.r.swanson@sherwin.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-declares-dividend-of-1-34-per-common-share-301157169.html
SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company
