Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.34 per Common Share

CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.34 per common share payable on December 4, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 13, 2020.

