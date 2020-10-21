+++ Jetzt mehr über Kryptowährungen erfahren und direkt mit dem Handel beginnen** +++-w-
21.10.2020 18:20:00

Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.34 per Common Share

CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.34 per common share payable on December 4, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 13, 2020.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)

Investor Relations Contacts:

Media Contact:



Jim Jaye   

Julie Young

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications   

Vice President, Global Corporate
Communications

Sherwin-Williams   

Sherwin-Williams

Direct:  216.515.8682  

Direct:  216.515.8849

james.r.jaye@sherwin.com

corporatemedia@sherwin.com



Eric Swanson   


Vice President, Investor Relations   


Sherwin-Williams   


Direct:  216.566.2766   


eric.r.swanson@sherwin.com    



 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-declares-dividend-of-1-34-per-common-share-301157169.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

