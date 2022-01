Sherwin-Williams Earnings: What to Watch on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors have some big questions heading into the fourth-quarter earnings report from Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW), set for release in a few days. While the global paint giant revealed several key operating metrics in its preliminary release on Jan. 14, the upcoming announcement will include details about profitability, and about management's plans for passing along huge price increases over the next few months. We'll also learn whether CEO John Morikis and his team believe there will be a quick rebound in the areas that have been pressured by supply chain challenges through late 2021.Let's take a closer look at what investors will be watching for in Sherwin-Williams' report on Thursday, Jan. 27.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading