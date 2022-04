Sherwin-Williams Insiders Are Buying Shares

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The media rarely hesitates to point out when executives sell stock in their companies -- especially when those sales seem exquisitely timed to benefit the seller. But there are a lot of reasons for an insider to sell shares.By contrast, buying stock as an insider really only makes sense if you believe the shares are undervalued. That's why it is a much more reliable indicator of management's outlook for a company. And buying is exactly what insiders at Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) are doing. CEO John Morikis is a good example. With the stock down, he's adding to his position. Should retail investors do the same?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading