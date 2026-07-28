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Sherwin-Williams Aktie

Sherwin-Williams für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 856050 / ISIN: US8243481061

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28.07.2026 17:13:33

Sherwin-Williams Stock Rises 8% After Q2 Earnings Growth And Full-Year Outlook

(RTTNews) - The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) shares climbed $25.70, or 7.85 percent, to $352.97 on Tuesday, after the paint and coatings manufacturer reported higher second-quarter earnings and revenue while reaffirming its full-year earnings outlook.

The stock opened at $347.49 and traded between $343.11 and $355.46 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded in a 52-week range of $289.86 to $379.65. Trading volume reached 1.20 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 2.37 million shares.

Second-quarter net earnings increased to $843.6 million, or $3.43 per share, from $754.7 million, or $3.00 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings came in at $3.70 per share. Revenue rose 7.5 percent to $6.789 billion from $6.314 billion in the prior-year period. The company also increased its full-year earnings guidance, projecting EPS of $11.80 to $12.20.

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