SHERYL CROW - SHERYL: MUSIC FROM THE FEATURE DOCUMENTARY RELEASED DIGITALLY AND ON 2CD MAY 6, 2022, VIA UME/BIG MACHINE RECORDS
LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --On March 11, a full-length documentary film directed by Amy Scott, entitled Sheryl about the singer-songwriter's life and career, will premiere at SXSW, ahead of a spring premiere on SHOWTIME. An intimate story of song and sacrifice, Sheryl navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career while the artist battles sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame, before harnessing the power of her gift.
In conjunction, UMe/Big Machine Records will release a new album called Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary digitally and on 2CD on May 6. The release features Sheryl Crow's biggest hits, including "If It Makes You Happy," "Soak Up The Sun, "All I Wanna Do, "My Favorite Mistake, "Redemption Day," and many more, as well as deep tracks and three newly recorded songs. To preorder Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary, click HERE
"I am excited for the premiere of my documentary," said Crow. "I hope people will find strength and courage through my story. It was a journey through years and years of incredible memories, and I am proud of the beautiful documentary that Amy Scott made about my life."
Sheryl Crow is a nine-time GRAMMY AWARD recipient and an American music icon. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide; seven charted in the Top 10, and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales. Crow has been feted by a new generation of singer-songwriters who have covered her songs and talked about her influence, including Phoebe Bridgers, H.E.R, Haim, Maren Morris, Lorde, Sasami, Best Coast, and Brandi Carlile.
