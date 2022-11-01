SHE'S BORED OF INTERVIEWS: SOCIAL MEDIA AND STORYTELLING VETERAN ISABELLA DI STEFANO (AKA ISA) INTRODUCES A NEW PODCAST GAME SHOW FOR CREATORS, MARKETERS, AND ENTREPRENEURS!

ISA GAME Podcast invites you to get inside the minds of seasoned creatives, culture-shapers, and leaders worldwide through wordplay inspired by trends and imaginative personalities. Listen to the trailer here and read the launch post here .

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome, welcome, players, to ISA GAME Podcast, a new kind of q+a where you get a taste of how creative and business people tick and what's top of mind for artists and personalities who influence the zeitgeist.

SHE'S BORED OF INTERVIEWS: SOCIAL MEDIA AND STORYTELLING VETERAN ISABELLA DI STEFANO INTRODUCES A PODCAST GAME SHOW

Tired of the traditional podcast interview, host Isabella Di Stefano (aka ISA or Issy) decided it was time to use wordplay to get to know people instead of asking them questions they can prepare for before she hits record.

Isabella Di Stefano has over thirteen years of experience storytelling and leading social for brands and talent, including Courteney Cox, Calvin Klein, Brooke Shields, Barbie, CFDA, The Chainsmokers, UNO,and Scrabble. With a wealth of experience creating best-in-class content and strategies for iconic brands, ISA is eager to provide more access and offer resources for ambitious young people on the come-up — young women in particular.

"My hope is that young people learn from this, that there is not only one way to arrive at the same goal,'' said host Isabella (ISA) Di Stefano. "That's something that I've learned throughout my career. I think it helps you work with a variety of people and personalities, which if you ever want to work particularly in a large corporate environment, it's super important to understand how to navigate that."

Instead of a formal interview, ISA Game is a word association exercise. Here's how it works: ISA thinks up a list of words inspired by her guests and pop culture and prompts each personality to say the first (unfiltered) word or visual that comes to mind. The conversation takes off from there… leading to unexpected discussions on and off-topic, which invites listeners to get to know someone they admire or aspire to be like from a unique perspective. The game shows that succeeding isn't one-size-fits-all and that many creative ways exist to achieve the same goal.

ISA GAME premieres its first full episode on November 1st, 2022 with creator and Meta content strategist Laurise McMillian. Other season 1 guests include: actress Christine Evangelista; skater, creator, and social media strategist Toni Bravo; and author/investor/podcaster/entrepreneur Patrick McGinnis… who dubbed the term FOMO!

ISA GAME Podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts. Subscribe to ISAGAME.SUBSTACK.COM for exclusive and bonus content, including creative digital downloads and other resources. You can also connect with ISA directly @isagamepodcast on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

>>> LISTEN TO THE TRAILER HERE !!!

>>> LISTEN TO EPISODE ZERO HERE !

Website: https://isaurl.com/isagame

Substack: https://isagame.substack.com/welcome

Podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/isagamepodcast/

Podcast TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@isagamepodcast?_t=8WfHtx3MEdW&_r=1

Isa's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dizzlebella/

Podcast Launch Reel: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj6I8t7Afn6/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/isagamepodcast

GIPHY: https://giphy.com/channel/isagamepodcast

DOWNLOAD THE PRESS KIT HERE

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shes-bored-of-interviews-social-media-and-storytelling-veteran-isabella-di-stefano-aka-isa-introduces-a-new-podcast-game-show-for-creators-marketers-and-entrepreneurs-301664646.html

SOURCE Isa Game Podcast