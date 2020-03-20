SheScales Announces First Partnership With Home Health DTC Startup Carewell

PORTLAND, Ore., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading direct-to-consumer advertising agency, Rain the Growth Agency, is officially announcing the first partnership for SheScales, their marketing accelerator. The agency began mentoring Carewell, a female-founded eCommerce site for home health and adult care supplies, in Q4 2019.

SheScales is a first-of-its-kind, women-led performance marketing accelerator for female-founded brands. SheScales was created by the women at the helm of Rain the Growth Agency (which recently rebranded from R2C Group). The agency has a proven track record of driving transformational growth for its clients. This partnership gives Carewell access to 21 years of expertise in performance marketing, brand strategy and research, and creative.

Carewell is a family-run company with a mission to improve the lives of caregivers and their families by providing trusted home health products, dependable service, and expert guidance. Founded by Bianca Padilla and Michael Magolnick, Carewell identified a gap in the home healthcare market for home health supplies and caregiving beyond incontinence products. The founders realized caregivers and seniors needed a trusted company that they could turn to for information, products, fast and reliable service. As they were preparing to launch Carewell, they spoke to hundreds of people who shared stories about how they struggled to find help and guidance on caregiving products.

"Carewell is such a timely idea with over 75 million Baby Boomers rapidly increasing the percentage of seniors within the national population, and that means more seniors will be relying on loved ones for care, said Michelle Cardinal, co-founder and CEO of Rain the Growth Agency. "Bianca and Jonathan have brilliantly identified the intersection of multiple generations' needs of caregiver resources."

As a founder herself, Cardinal understands the challenges of scaling a successful woman owned business. Only 0.1% of fully scaled advertising agencies in the U.S. were founded by women. When growing their businesses, women generally have less access to resources than their male counterparts. To help women scale their business, Cardinal is leveraging over 20 years of expertise in driving sales and brand growth for companies such as Smile Direct Club, 23andMe, Chewy, and Peloton. SheScales gives female-founders access to mentorship, marketing and business expertise so they can scale fearlessly.

"The SheScales team is already contributing a level of marketing mastery that Carewell didn't have internally," said Bianca Padilla, co-founder of Carewell. "We're thrilled that they understand the viability of our service as we create our space in the marketplace."

For more information, visit www.shescales.com and www.carewell.com

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, performance-minded, fully integrated advertising agency. We link strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic media buying and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. For 20+ years, we have been scaling businesses such as Humana, Mercari, 23andMe, Chewy, SimpliSafe, 1-800 CONTACTS, Consumer Cellular and LendingTree. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon and co-founded in 1998 by Michelle Cardinal, our agency has grown to over 240 employees in four offices across the U.S.

About SheScales

A women-led performance marketing accelerator. SheScales empowers female founders with expertise in advertising, business and creative strategy and more - all in one place to help founders scale fearlessly.

About Carewell

Carewell is a family-run company with a mission to improve the lives of caregivers and their families.

