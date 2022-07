Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Solana Surge Higher Today: Where Are Meme Coins Headed From Here?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The entire cryptocurrency market is rallying today, with more defensive and higher-beta tokens trading higher almost in lockstep. For meme tokens Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), 24-hour price increases of 15% and 6.5% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, respectively, reflect increasingly bullish sentiment in the crypto sector. As a gauge for retail investor interest, these tokens are often looked to as directional indicators of where the market may be headed.Shiba Inu's surge appears to be related to a recent community vote to reduce mining rewards with the network's upcoming Layer 2 blockchain, Shibarium. Similarly, Dogecoin is seeing interest surge ahead of its Dogecoin Core 1.14.6 release, which is intended to harden node and network security while also incorporating fixes and adjusting rewards on the network.Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), while not a meme coin in its own right, does have one meme token on its blockchain investors are watching. Solana-based Samoyedcoin is also up approximately 7% over the past 24 hours, at the time of writing, as investors look for high-leverage options to gain exposure to this crypto rally today.Continue reading