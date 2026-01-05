TOKEN Aktie
Shiba Inu Is Mooning Today: Why This Top Meme Token Surged More than 15% This Weekend
One of the best-performing cryptocurrencies over the course of this past weekend (since Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET) is Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Tokens tied to this meme coin project have surged 15.5% as of 2:45 p.m. ET on Monday, suggesting that investors are increasingly positioning their portfolios for a momentum-driven near-term rally.Much of Shiba Inu's move today can be traced to this weekend's military action in Venezuela, in which U.S. forces extracted the current president, Nicholas Maduro. This move has been significant for crypto investors, in part due to the substantial crypto holdings held within that country. Expectations that tokens could be removed from the market (though there is some speculation as to which tokens are specifically held in the government's reserves) have investors seemingly looking to increase their bullish bets on the digital assets sector.For meme tokens like Shiba Inu, that's a good thing. Let's examine a few other key factors that investors are currently pricing in today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
