Shiba Inu Is Up Almost 40% in 2023. Here Are 3 Reasons to Sell

With tighter monetary policy conditions and a general risk-off sentiment from the investment community, it's no wonder the crypto market lost roughly two-thirds of its value in 2022. But after the calendar turned on the new year, we're seeing a resurgence. The market cap of the entire industry is back over $1 trillion. Some digital tokens, such as Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), have gotten off to a hot start, as speculators bet on continued price gains. But even though Shiba Inu is up almost 40% already this year, I don't think it's a good long-term investment. In fact, if you're lucky enough to be sitting on a gain in your holdings, it's a good idea to sell now. Here 's why. Seeing the shortcomings of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu's founders created its token to be compatible with the Ethereum ecosystem, hoping to draw in more users. This strategy made logical sense, as SHIB worked with various crypto wallets and decentralized exchanges. The founders hoped it would catch on because of its accessibility.