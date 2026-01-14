:be Aktie
Shiba Inu vs. Bitcoin: Which Is More Likely to Be a Millionaire-Maker?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) usually appeal to different types of investors. Bitcoin, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, is considered a blue chip token that is less volatile than other digital assets. Shiba Inu -- which was created as a parody of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -- itself a parody of Bitcoin -- is a smaller meme coin.Yet both tokens turned their earliest adopters into millionaires and even billionaires. A $200 investment in Bitcoin's first public trade in 2010 would be worth $6.4 billion today. That same investment in Shiba Inu's first decentralized trade in 2020 would have grown to $1.2 million by now. Those gains are impressive, but could either of these tokens generate even more millionaire-making gains over the next decade? Let's review their upcoming catalysts and challenges to find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
