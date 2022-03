Shiba Inu's Ride Higher Accelerates as the Token Surges 18%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's bullish move in various cryptocurrencies has picked up steam nearly across the board. For top meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), the fact that this momentum hasn't slowed has led to some rather incredible price action today.After The Motley Fool reported on Shiba Inu's impressive 14% move over the past 24 hours as of around noon ET today, the token has picked up steam. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Shiba Inu had surged 18% over the past 24 hours, blowing away most other tokens. Currently, this represents the largest move of all top-40 tokens by market capitalization.As reported earlier, much of the rise seen today in Shiba Inu appears to be related to skyrocketing short liquidations. However, news this afternoon that Canadian exchange Netcoins has listed Shiba Inu has provided yet another catalyst for investors to jump on today.Continue reading