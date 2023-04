Shiba Inu's Surge of "Only" 5% Signals a Potential Shift May Be Underway

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's nothing like a good old-fashioned banking crisis to spur interest in the top cryptocurrencies. Today, that appears to be what's taking place. Unsurprisingly, one of the most-watched large-cap meme tokens, Shiba Inu, is participating in today's rally. As of noon ET, Shiba Inu has surged 5.1% over the past 24 hours. Investors are piling into shares of this dog-inspired token following contagion fears around the banking sector, after First Republic reported massive deposit outflows of more than $100 billion. Many investors appear to be running toward crypto as an asset class that may protect against heightened risk in other traditionally safe assets.