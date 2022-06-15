|
Shielded Beauty Expands Retail Distribution
NEW YORK, June 15th 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The powerhouse microbiome skincare brand that launched in August 2021, Shielded Beauty, is expanding its retail distribution at Nordstrom beginning June 2022.
Created as a result of noticing a lack of purifying and protective skincare during the pandemic, Shielded Beauty offers a selection of innovative skincare products that nourish, smooth and feed skin healthy nutrients while protecting the microbiome (the skin's ecosystem) from free radicals, airborne pathogens, blue light and more. The products are formulated with clean, effective ingredients including the patent-pending Guardian Complex™ which is a blend of Silver Citrate, Zeolite and Citric Acid that works as a magnet to attract & remove impurities, leaving behind skin that is exceptionally clean.
"Nordstrom is such a dynamite retailer with a discerning clientele and I am so thrilled that we can now provide shoppers with effective skin protection and nourishment." Says Sonia Summers, Founder of Shielded Beauty, "Your skin is the first line of defense between you and harsh environmental factors and it is essential you protect your microbiome with clean products that perform. Now, more skincare enthusiasts will be able to experience the performance of Shielded Beauty!"
Shielded Beauty is a B-corp company, its products are clinically validated, vegan and cruelty-free. The line includes: Feeding Frenzy Prebiotic Cleanser, Self-Defense Super Charged Moisturizer, Night Life "Live" Probiotic + HA Serum, Skin Guardian SPF 30, Face the Day Purifying Mist, Hand & Body Shield Purifying Lotion and the Self Defense Kit. Prices range from $32 - $55.
About Shielded Beauty: Before founding Shielded Beauty, Sonia Summers worked and represented global beauty brands including L'Oreal, Avon, and PerriconeMD. Sonia was inspired by lack of purifying beauty products during the COVID pandemic and decided to create the products she was looking for herself. Shielded Beauty offers innovative, scientifically backed and tested products that repair, defend, and protect the skin's microbiome for optimal skin and health. Shielded Beauty is a certified B-Corp, meaning it meets high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials.
