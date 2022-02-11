|
11.02.2022 04:56:36
Shiffrin finishes super-G in 3rd Olympic race; out of medals
BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin completed the super-G at the Beijing Olympics on Friday in a time way out of medal contention — but for the first time in three races at the 2022 Games, she made it across the finish line.The two-time Olympic Alpine gold medalist crossed the line at the bottom of a course known as The Rock in an unofficial time of 1 minute, 14.30 seconds. That left the 26-year-old American more than a half-second behind early leader Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland.That put Shiffrin in eighth place after only 11 of the 44 entrants had taken their turns down the slope.Shiffrin never had entered a super-G at an Olympics before, although she did win a gold in the event at the 2019 world championship and a bronze at last year’s worlds.She failed to finish her opening run in the two-run events that preceded the super-G in Beijing: the giant slalom and the slalom. She has won both at past Olympics.___More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 Shiffrin finishes super-G in 3rd Olympic race; out of medals 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!