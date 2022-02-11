Shiffrin finishes super-G in 3rd Olympic race; out of medals

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin completed the super-G at the Beijing Olympics on Friday in a time way out of medal contention — but for the first time in three races at the 2022 Games, she made it across the finish line.The two-time Olympic Alpine gold medalist crossed the line at the bottom of a course known as The Rock in an unofficial time of 1 minute, 14.30 seconds. That left the 26-year-old American more than a half-second behind early leader Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland.That put Shiffrin in eighth place after only 11 of the 44 entrants had taken their turns down the slope.Shiffrin never had entered a super-G at an Olympics before, although she did win a gold in the event at the 2019 world championship and a bronze at last year's worlds.She failed to finish her opening run in the two-run events that preceded the super-G in Beijing: the giant slalom and the slalom. She has won both at past Olympics.___More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports