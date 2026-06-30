Shift4 Payment a Aktie
WKN DE: A2P57L / ISIN: US82452J1097
|
30.06.2026 22:54:43
Shift4 Payments vs. PayPal: Which FinTech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the digital economy matures, investors are looking for value in the payments space. Choosing between high-growth Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and the established giant PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) requires looking at different business stages.Shift4 focuses on providing integrated software and processing solutions for specific industries such as hospitality and sports. PayPal operates a massive global network for both consumers and merchants. While both operate in the payments sector, they target different market segments and offer distinct profiles for revenue growth and profitability in today's market.Shift4 Payments provides software and payment-processing solutions for restaurants, hotels, and event venues. It operates a two-sided network that handles complex merchant services, including tax-free shopping and payment technology. This specialized focus has made it a notable name among tech stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Shift4 Payments Inc Registered Shs -A-
|
25.02.26
|Ausblick: Shift4 Payments A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)