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WKN: 916529 / ISIN: US2786421030
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17.06.2026 21:08:18
Shift4 Payments vs. PayPal: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
How do you choose between a fast-growing payment processor and an established industry titan? Deciding whether to buy Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) or PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) depends on your appetite for growth versus stability.Shift4 Payments focuses on providing specialized commerce technology for the hospitality and entertainment sectors. PayPal provides a massive digital wallet ecosystem used by millions of consumers for daily transactions. You should compare them to see which better balances revenue growth and bottom-line profitability in your portfolio.Shift4 Payments provides integrated commerce solutions and payment processing for merchants in specialized industries, such as hospitality and entertainment. The company has aggressively expanded its presence among tech stocks by completing the acquisition of Bambora North America in March 2026 and integrating the Global Blue business. It also maintains a strategic partnership with xAI to incorporate artificial intelligence into its customer service operations, thereby enhancing merchant support. No single customer accounts for more than 10% of revenue, which helps diversify its merchant and software partner network.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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