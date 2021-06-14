Shift5 Further Expands Executive Team to Accelerate Growth

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift5, who recently announced its new President, Joe Lea, has continued to attract top talent within the cybersecurity industry. Alongside the founding team, Josh Lospinoso (CEO), Mike Weigand (Chief Growth Officer), and James Correnti (Chief Architect), Shift5 welcomes three new senior executives to implement strategies for rapid growth in the coming months and years ahead.

"These tremendous, seasoned executives have built multi-billion dollar, category-defining businesses at Tanium and Armis. They have seen explosive growth stories play out with a similar narrative: providing visibility and control over the previously unobserved," says Josh Lospinoso, Shift5 CEO. "Shift5 is unlocking the world's fleet data, and these major additions will turbocharge our growth."

Ralph Kahn, Chief Revenue Officer

Ralph Kahn has more than 30 years experience in the technology industry. He has held positions in systems engineering, product management, professional services, sales, sales management, and business management. Mr. Kahn is a proven business developer and sales leader developing the strategy and building the teams to grow multiple businesses from zero to over $100M in ARR in just a few years (most recently at Tanium). He has extensive experience in various areas of technology with the last 15 years exclusively in cybersecurity. He is a recognized thought leader in cybersecurity and a resource for key government and industry executives. He is regularly invited to share his knowledge around the globe at top security conferences and in the media.

"We're tremendously excited to have Ralph join our team and accelerate our go to market efforts. His phenomenal experience in both commercial and public markets is unique and a perfect fit for Shift5. Ralph is at home building a team focusing on offering dual market and technically complex solutions to secure and enhance heavy vehicles. I'm honored to work closely with him and the new leadership team to deliver category defining solutions." - Michael Weigand, Chief Growth Officer and Co-Founder

Matt MacKinnon, Chief Product Officer

Matt has held a wide variety of global leadership roles throughout his career, encompassing many aspects of building and delivering world-class software to the Global 2000. Most recently, he led teams at Armis focused on strategic alliances and Federal product management. Matt joins Shift5 as Chief Product Officer where he will lead Product and Engineering to secure and manage fleets of the world's most critical assets, while also making sure to have some fun along the way.

"Matt brings a wealth of deep experience developing world class cybersecurity products. Under Matt's leadership, Shift5's product and engineering teams will rapidly mature and expand our product offerings to accomplish the mission of protecting the world's most important fleet assets." - Scott Shreve, Head of Product

Egon Rinderer, Chief Technology Officer

With 30 years of federal and private sector industry experience, Egon Rinderer joins Shift5 as Chief Technology Officer with a focus on growing a world class field engineering team to drive rapid growth across Federal and commercial sectors. A veteran to the tech start-up world, Egon was formerly with Tanium as Global VP of Technology and President of Tanium Federal, having joined Tanium when it numbered fewer than 20 employees. Prior to Tanium, Egon served with the U.S. military and throughout the intelligence community in the United States and abroad in an operational capacity.

"With a broad cross-section of building technology for the Federal and commercial sector, Egon has a rich background in growing and nurturing field engineering organizations. We are fortunate to have his perspective and leadership on the team as we help organizations drive innovation and digitally transform their processes." - James Correnti, Chief Architect

About Shift5

Shift5 protects the world's most critical assets and unlocks operational insights that allow them to run smarter, safer, and more efficiently. Their data-driven solutions integrate directly onto existing platforms, collecting and enriching data from all their electronic components. To learn more, visit www.shift5.io .

