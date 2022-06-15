ShiftMed's Nurse's Choice Awards Celebrate Exceptional Healthcare Facilities

Healthcare Staffing Platform Announces Recipients of New Award Program

MCLEAN, Va., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShiftMed, LLC, one of the largest workforce management platforms in healthcare with over 100,000 credentialed professionals, proudly announces the winners of its inaugural Nurse's Choice Awards, a program where nurses nominate and recognize valued healthcare facilities across the U.S. Considering everything from coworker support to staff perks, ShiftMed's Nurse's Choice Awards give nurses the opportunity to recognize and celebrate healthcare facilities that provide an unmatched work environment. Voting was open from May 9th to May 23rd, with thousands of nurses across the country contributing to the results.

ShiftMed's Nurse's Choice Awards recognize healthcare facilities in three categories:

Overall Best Facility : The best of the best. From great staff to availability and on-site perks, nurses voted for the facility where they are always excited to claim a shift.

: The best of the best. From great staff to availability and on-site perks, nurses voted for the facility where they are always excited to claim a shift. Best Facility Perks : Nurses voted for their favorite facility based on their accessible location, great parking, public transit proximity, facility snacks and beverages, and other enviable benefits that make their shifts enjoyable.

: Nurses voted for their favorite facility based on their accessible location, great parking, public transit proximity, facility snacks and beverages, and other enviable benefits that make their shifts enjoyable. Most Welcoming: Facilities in this category welcome nurses with open arms. They appreciate all newcomers and go above and beyond to ensure ShiftMed staff become well-adjusted.

"Healthcare facilities are often ranked based on things like patient safety, clinical excellence, and other measures of output. While these indicators are important, we rarely get to hear about the environment of a healthcare facility from the workers' perspectives," said Todd Walrath, CEO of ShiftMed. "With our Nurse's Choice Awards, we're amplifying the voices of nurses and gathering valuable insights into what matters most to them – insights which can be leveraged by healthcare facilities to bolster retention efforts as we return to a new normal following the COVID-19 pandemic."

Winning top honors across multiple categories was Embrace Health At Southminster, located in Charlotte, NC. In addition to the nurses' nominations, ShiftMed recognizes facilities based on the robust data collected across the company's technology platform. Additional categories of recognition include Lowest Cancelation Rate, Most Guaranteed Shifts and Most Popular. The facilities that ranked top three in the respective categories are:

Overall Best Facility

Embrace Health At Southminster, Charlotte NC

Rio Pinar Health Care, Orlando FL

Colonial Lakes Health Care, Orlando FL

Lowest Cancelation Rates

Pine Arbor, Silsbee TX

The Laurels Of Walden Park, Columbus OH

Bristol Park Life , Conroe TX

Most Guaranteed Shifts®

Care Pavilion, Philadelphia PA

Parkhouse Rehab & Nursing, Royersford, PA

Nursing & rehabilitation Of New Port Richey, New Port Richey, FL

Best Perks

Embrace Health At Southminster, Charlotte NC

Colonial Lakes Health Care, Orlando FL

Rio Pinar Health Care, Orlando FL

Most Popular

Rio Pinar Health Care, Orlando FL

South Suburban Rehab Center, Homewood IL

Colonial Lakes Health Care, Orlando FL

Most Welcoming

Embrace Health At Southminster, Charlotte NC

Rio Pinar Health Care, Orlando FL

Colonial Lakes Health Care, Orlando FL

The full list of this year's honorees can be found here.

For more information about ShiftMed, visit www.shiftmed.com.

About ShiftMed

ShiftMed is a next-generation workforce management platform that connects hospitals, assisted living providers, in-home care providers, and skilled nursing facilities, to the highest quantity and quality of licensed nurses (CNAs, LPNs and RNs). As the No. 1 nursing jobs mobile app on the App Store with over 150,000 yearly downloads, ShiftMed serves more than 1,000 enterprise healthcare partners across the country by offering software tools and direct access to labor for shift scheduling. The ShiftMed on-demand platform dramatically streamlines the delivery of care services and enables healthcare providers access to compliant, credentialed workers to fulfill their staffing needs faster than any other solution. For more information, visit http://www.ShiftMed.com.

