Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022 14:17:36

ShiftPixy Plans To Publicly List ShiftPixy Labs, Inc. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) announced plans to transfer the Virtual Brand development pipeline and technology stack of ShiftPixy Labs to a subsidiary, ShiftPixy Labs Inc., which will then be dividended to the company's shareholders, using a record date of September 8, 2022. The company plans to publicly list ShiftPixy Labs, Inc. via an initial public offering on both NASDAQ and Upstream during October 2022.

Scott Absher, CEO of ShiftPixy, said: "The planned spin-off will allow both ShiftPixy and ShiftPixy Labs to focus resources on the development of their respective initiatives to create even greater opportunity for product development success."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ShiftPixy Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ShiftPixy Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX deutlich höher -- DAX über 1.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag mit deutlichen Aufschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich vorm Wochenende mit Aufschlägen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen