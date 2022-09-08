ShiftPixy Plans To Publicly List ShiftPixy Labs, Inc. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) announced plans to transfer the Virtual Brand development pipeline and technology stack of ShiftPixy Labs to a subsidiary, ShiftPixy Labs Inc., which will then be dividended to the company's shareholders, using a record date of September 8, 2022. The company plans to publicly list ShiftPixy Labs, Inc. via an initial public offering on both NASDAQ and Upstream during October 2022.

Scott Absher, CEO of ShiftPixy, said: "The planned spin-off will allow both ShiftPixy and ShiftPixy Labs to focus resources on the development of their respective initiatives to create even greater opportunity for product development success."