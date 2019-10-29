"Shikishimakan," Long-Established Inn Designated as National Cultural Asset of Japan, Fully Opened after Restoration to Original State

TOKYO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd. fully opened the time-honored inn "Kotohira Onsen Onyado Shikishimakan," located along the front approach to Konpira-gu shrine, on Sept. 14, 2019, after partially opening it on Aug. 9.

Kyoritsu Maintenance has opened the renovated long-established "Shikishimakan"(*) as a new hot-spring inn while preserving the historical background and cultural value of the inn designated in 2004 as a registered national tangible cultural property. By using diversified recycled furnishings such as a "kara hafu" (cusped gable) entrance and a "chidori hafu" (dormer and plover gable) on the third-story roof, the exterior appearance of the old structure has been restored to original state as much as possible. Hence, the building, which combines the architectural style of the good old Meiji Era (1868-1912) and modern architectural technology, creates a nostalgic and yet new sense of elegance stemming from Konpira-gu, also affectionately known as "Konpira-san." Shikishimakan is designed to welcome customers, who want to enjoy visiting neighboring areas centering on the temple town of Kotohira, with hospitality full of elegance and soothing warmth.

Note:

(*) Shikishimakan is a three-story wooden inn with "irimoya-zukuri" (a hip-and-gable roof structure) which was built in Kotohira town, Kagawa Prefecture, western Japan, in the Meiji Era. It was designated as a registered national tangible cultural asset in 2004. Currently, however, it is not registered as a tangible cultural asset.

Website for "Kotohira Onsen Onyado Shikishimakan"

https://www.hotespa.net/hotels/shikishimakan/

Photo1: The exterior appearance of "Kotohira Onsen Onyado Shikishimakan"

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105612/201909060525/_prw_PI1lg_5Ppj060v.jpg

Kyoritsu Maintenance operates resort hotels throughout Japan under the brand name of "Kyoritsu Resort." The company decided to open Shikishimakan as it wants tourists to enjoy the charms of Kotohira full of historical beauty to a greater extent by serving customers at the inn imbued with the historical legacy of the region. The company vows to further improve services to satisfy its customers at its resort hotels of all brands, including Kyoritsu Resort.

Location:

Sitting along the front approach to Konpira-gu, the location best is suited for refreshing early morning visits to the shrine.

Photo2: "Onyado Shikishimakan" located along the front approach to Konpira-gu

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201909060525-O2-Y1f09d4I

Photo3: The scene of the front approach to Konpira-gu

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201909060525-O3-PTV4kl10

Guest rooms:

There are seven types of elaborately designed guest rooms. On the top floor, there is a room with an open-air bath that offers a sense of freedom. The upper floors command beautiful views of Mount Iino, which is also called "Sanuki Fuji" after the region's old name, as well as the front approach leading to Konpira-gu.

Photo4: A guest room with both Japanese and Western elements

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201909060525-O4-sy4TISs0

Photo5: A guest room with both Japanese and Western elements with an open-air bath

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201909060525-O5-pZyhdvQj

Large public baths:

There are large indoor baths, open-air baths, and saunas for both men and women respectively. Customers can use four different types of reservable private baths as many times as they like for free of charge.

Photo6: Large public bath (bathtub made of cypress wood)

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201909060525-O6-G7p2h7F3

Photo7: Reservable private bath (calabash-shaped ceramic bath)

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201909060525-O7-ht4NnMyp

Dining:

Dinner is served with seafood from the Seto Inland Sea and fresh vegetables in season from Kagawa Prefecture. As a late-evening snack, light "yonakisoba" soy-sauce ramen (noodle) is provided. For breakfast, visitors can enjoy a Japanese-style set menu together with their favorite side dishes they can freely choose and eat in a semi-buffet style.

Photo8: Dinner (image for illustration purposes)

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201909060525-O8-x3ArQkvq

Photo9: Relaxation space after taking a bath

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/201909060525-O9-R4R6md64

Overview of the facilities:

- Official name: Kotohira Onsen Onyado Shikishimakan

- Address: 713-1 Kawanishi, Kotohira-cho, Nakatado-gun, Kagawa Prefecture 766-0001

- Access:

About 50 minutes by limousine from Takamatsu Airport to JR Kotohira Station

About 8-minute-walk from "Kotohira Station" on the JR Dosan Line

About 5-minute-walk from "Kotoden-Kotohira Station" on the Kotoden Kotohira Line

- Total number of guest rooms: 100

- Parking space: 45 passenger cars

- Rates: from 22,000 yen upward (per person per night on weekdays if two persons share one room, including dinner and breakfast) *Excluding tax; bathing tax of 150 yen required

