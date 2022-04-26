Shimadzu Corporation Announces Strategic Partnership with TetraScience

Partnership Reflects Commitment to Help Customers Maximize the Value of their Scientific Data Through TetraScience's Open Cloud Ecosystem

BOSTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience, Inc. , Shimadzu Corporation, and its U.S. subsidiary, Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Inc., today announced a strategic partnership to help pharmaceutical customers dramatically increase the value of their scientific data through Shimadzu's LabSolutions(™) Software and the Tetra R&D Data Cloud.

"Eliminating data silos becomes possible when world-leading suppliers like Shimadzu prioritize the value of scientific data for customers and understand the benefits of contributing within the open ecosystem of our cloud platform," says Siping Wang, Founder and President of TetraScience. "We admire Shimadzu's deep dedication to customers and improved scientific outcomes. We are extremely proud to welcome a company with such a profound history of value creation to the Tetra Partner Network."

Shimadzu LabSolutions™ is a unified laboratory management system that supports the widest range of analytical technologies to gain scientific insights across many pharmaceutical applications. Yet customers want to do even more with data acquired on Shimadzu's class-leading instrumentation – from balances to UV-VIS to LC, GC, LCMS, and more. By partnering with TetraScience, Shimadzu provides customers with this option. With the Tetra R&D Data Cloud, LabSolutions data will be transformed into Tetra Data, a universally adoptable data format that creates data liquidity throughout the pharmaceutical pipeline. This will make LabSolutions data accessible and reusable for any kind of laboratory informatics platform and advanced data science techniques such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

"For over a century, Shimadzu has been dedicated to innovation and creating excellence in science by providing breakthroughs in analytical and measurement technologies, and we believe that our partnership with TetraScience strengthens our mission to help customers," says Scott Kuzdzal, Ph.D., VP of New Strategy Department at Shimadzu Scientific Instruments. "We are highly motivated to join the Tetra Partner Network so that, together, we can focus on scientific outcomes that are impossible for any individual supplier to achieve alone."

Through open collaboration, the Tetra Partner Network functions as the only industry-wide mechanism to re-platform scientific data to the cloud as a customer's foundational step in the journey to a digital lab. Partnering with TetraScience allows customers to enrich the value and usage of their scientific data within and across laboratories.

"We applaud Shimadzu's leadership in championing the necessity of an open ecosystem where data moves unrestrictedly in laboratories throughout the pharma pipeline," says Patrick Grady, CEO of TetraScience. "We welcome them to the Tetra Partner Network and look forward to accelerating the delivery of life-enhancing and life-saving therapeutics."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

About Shimadzu Corporation

Founded in 1875, Shimadzu Corporation, a world leader in the development of advanced technologies, has a distinguished history of innovation built on the foundation of contributing to society through science and technology. We maintain a global network of sales, service, technical support, and innovation centers, providing customers across countless markets with the tools to succeed. We eagerly collaborate and partner with corporations, researchers, and institutions to provide solutions to current and evolving societal challenges. Visit www.shimadzu.com for more information.

About Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (SSI) is the North American subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation's Analytical and Measuring Division. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, SSI offers a comprehensive portfolio of analytical and testing solutions for a broad range of applications in science and industry. SSI maintains a network of ten regional offices strategically located across the United States, with experienced technical specialists, service providers and sales engineers situated throughout the country. In addition, SSI operates a Solution Center, designed to enable applications development, and an Innovation Center that houses a team of scientists whose goal is to develop close collaborations with universities, government agencies and industry centers. Visit www.ssi.shimadzu.com for more information.

