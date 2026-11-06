Shimadzu CorpShs Aktie

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WKN: 854673 / ISIN: JP3357200009

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06.11.2026 08:39:21

Shimadzu H1 Profit Climbs, Lifts FY Outlook; Shares Drop

(RTTNews) - Shimadzu Corp. (SHMZF, 7701.T), a Japanese manufacturer of analytical instrumentation, reported Friday higher profit and net sales in its first half. Further, the company lifted outlook for fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.

In Tokyo, the shares traded 5.08 percent lower and closed Friday's trading at ¥4,170.00.

The company reported first-half profit attributable to owners of the parent of ¥28.264 billion, or ¥97.82 per basic share, 19.6 percent higher than ¥23.630 billion, or ¥81.79 per basic share last year.

The half-yearly operating profit grew 18.3 percent year-over-year to ¥37.359 billion.

The company's net sales for the period increased 10 percent to ¥281.984 billion from ¥256.342 billion last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, the company now expects attributable profit of ¥61 billion or ¥211.21 per basic share, a growth of 0.8 percent year-over-year.

The company now expects net sales to total ¥630 billion, a year-over-year increase of 12.4 percent.

The company previously expected attributable profit of ¥59 billion, and net sales of ¥620 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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Shimadzu CorpShs 23,60 2,61% Shimadzu CorpShs

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