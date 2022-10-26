Shine A Light Continues to Stand Up to Antisemitism and Inspire Individual and Community Action

Unprecedented coalition marks its second year of spotlighting antisemitism with new and impactful educational resources, programming, community partnerships, workplace initiatives, advocacy, media activations and more.

For resources and tools to respond to antisemitism, click HERE

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shine A Light is an award-winning, purpose-driven convening platform for organizations, companies, communities, elected officials and individuals to unite in shining a light on antisemitism in all its modern forms. Now in its second year, Shine A Light is a trusted resource across industries, faiths and geographies to empower and equip people from all backgrounds with the tools to identify and speak out about antisemitism, with the goal of uniting, educating and effectuating societal change through a shared sense of communal allyship.

This December, Shine A Light is set to kick off a month of dedicated Shine A Light programming, which will consist of education, community partnerships, workplace engagement, advocacy efforts and online activations across the nation. Continuing to draw on the powerful symbolism of the story of Chanukah, also known as the Festival of Lights and Freedom, Shine A Light's strong coalition of more than 100 North American Jewish and non-Jewish organizations and corporations have committed to joining the Shine A Light conversation as part of their ongoing, year-round efforts.

With the global rise in antisemitism, Shine A Light's mission to stand up to the harmful prejudices and stereotypes against the Jewish community is more critical than ever. Shine A Light is committed to dispelling the darkness and empowering people to band together to overcome the unconscious bias that permeates society.

One in every four American Jews has been targeted by antisemitism over the past year, and nearly four in ten report changing their behavior for fear of being identified as Jewish, or for their safety or comfort as Jews.

In 2020, according to the FBI, 55% of all religiously-motivated hate crimes were against Jews, who make up only 2% of the U.S. population.

Antisemitism persists across society in "polite" conversation as well as in explicitly dangerous and insidious forms, and typically tracks with broader patterns of discrimination, progressions of violence and the fraying of democracy.

From now through December 26, during Chanukah, Shine A Light will continue building on the work of its first year by spotlighting modern forms of antisemitism to inspire change across the nation—in workplaces, schools, communities and online. Key programming will include:

Micro-Grant Pilot Programs: Shine A Light is working with key municipalities to create pilot programs that will explore the potential of an entire city's response to antisemitism, with the goal of national scale up. The microgrants will enable a dynamic series of grassroots events including interfaith luncheons, college campus enrichments, film screenings and concerts, encouraging meaningful community experiences.

Shine A Light is working with key municipalities to create pilot programs that will explore the potential of an entire city's response to antisemitism, with the goal of national scale up. The microgrants will enable a dynamic series of grassroots events including interfaith luncheons, college campus enrichments, film screenings and concerts, encouraging meaningful community experiences. Community Events: Hosting events in cities and towns, including New York and Washington D.C. , to inspire local support and raise awareness around antisemitism. Highlights include:

Hosting events in cities and towns, including and , to inspire local support and raise awareness around antisemitism. Highlights include: Sunday, December 18 ( Washington, D.C. ): National menorah lighting to celebrate the first night of Chanukah.

National menorah lighting to celebrate the first night of Chanukah.

Monday, December 19 ( New York, NY ): A public menorah lighting in New York City at a landmark location, with details forthcoming.

A public menorah lighting in at a landmark location, with details forthcoming. Creative Content and Collaborations: Compelling content, talent and brand partnerships that spotlight the many ways Jewish hate manifests in society today, igniting conversation and enabling dialogue through culturally relevant campaigns alongside influential creators; and a musical collaboration with legendary Israeli singer-songwriter David Broza to remake the popular Chanukah song "Light One Candle," by folk group Peter, Paul and Mary.

Compelling content, talent and brand partnerships that spotlight the many ways Jewish hate manifests in society today, igniting conversation and enabling dialogue through culturally relevant campaigns alongside influential creators; and a musical collaboration with legendary Israeli singer-songwriter to remake the popular Chanukah song "Light One Candle," by folk group Peter, Paul and Mary. Educational Resources: A suite of educational materials (curricula, lesson plans, modules, articles, videos and other educational content) designed to empower people to recognize antisemitism and take appropriate action—reframing the issue to include acts rooted in hatred, stereotypes and microaggressions.

A suite of educational materials (curricula, lesson plans, modules, articles, videos and other educational content) designed to empower people to recognize antisemitism and take appropriate action—reframing the issue to include acts rooted in hatred, stereotypes and microaggressions. Workplace and DEI Engagement: Antisemitism resources for corporate partners to include in Diversity, Equity, Accessibility and Inclusion (DEAI) programs, as well as Employee Resource Groups (ERG). Often not included in corporate DEI work, Shine A Light is playing a critical role in raising awareness around the Jewish experience as part of the corporate culture.

Antisemitism resources for corporate partners to include in Diversity, Equity, Accessibility and Inclusion (DEAI) programs, as well as Employee Resource Groups (ERG). Often not included in corporate DEI work, Shine A Light is playing a critical role in raising awareness around the Jewish experience as part of the corporate culture. Social Media Tools: A comprehensive social media tool kit, with specially generated assets including stickers, filters, GIFs and more, available across all major platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

A comprehensive social media tool kit, with specially generated assets including stickers, filters, GIFs and more, available across all major platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Gaming: In partnership with Gold Standard Gaming, a gaming and esports-focused agency with more than 35 years of industry experience, Shine A Light On Gaming is a first-of-its-kind, omnichannel campaign that will engage multigenre influencer streams and endemic and non-endemic industry partnerships, culminating in a community-driven co-stream during Chanukah. According to ADL , three out of five young gamers (aged 13-17), which represents nearly 14 million gamers, experienced harassment in online multiplayer games in the latter half of 2021. Reports about hate of all kind surfacing during gaming and in online discussions makes gaming a ripe and growing area for antisemitism.

In partnership with Gold Standard Gaming, a gaming and esports-focused agency with more than 35 years of industry experience, is a first-of-its-kind, omnichannel campaign that will engage multigenre influencer streams and endemic and non-endemic industry partnerships, culminating in a community-driven co-stream during Chanukah. According to , three out of five young gamers (aged 13-17), which represents nearly 14 million gamers, experienced harassment in online multiplayer games in the latter half of 2021. Reports about hate of all kind surfacing during gaming and in online discussions makes gaming a ripe and growing area for antisemitism. Media Partnerships : Once again, prominent media companies have assumed a front and center position in amplifying the critical messages of Shine A Light through all their various platforms, including Comcast NBCUniversal, iHeart Media, NRS Digital Media, Screenvision Media and OAAA, the industry's lead trade association, and DPAA, a global DOOH marketing organization.

: Once again, prominent media companies have assumed a front and center position in amplifying the critical messages of Shine A Light through all their various platforms, including Comcast NBCUniversal, iHeart Media, NRS Digital Media, Screenvision Media and OAAA, the industry's lead trade association, and DPAA, a global DOOH marketing organization. Advertising: A multi-faceted media campaign set to launch in all 50 states, consisting of out-of-home, print, broadcast and online media from billboards to taxi banners, as well as digital elevator, bus stop and retail check out displays.

A multi-faceted media campaign set to launch in all 50 states, consisting of out-of-home, print, broadcast and online media from billboards to taxi banners, as well as digital elevator, bus stop and retail check out displays. Policy: Local and state advocacy efforts to enact meaningful legislation in recognition of all modern-day forms of antisemitism including its manifestation as anti-Zionism, encouraging leaders at all levels of public office to participate as allies in this cause.

Shine A Light's corporate partners include American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, Etsy, H&M, L'Oréal USA, NASCAR, National Basketball Association (NBA), Real Chemistry, Snap Inc., sweetgreen, Turner Construction Company, Unilever and UPS, who are committed to increasing awareness and taking action against antisemitism.

The Shine A Light coalition includes national partners ADL (Anti-Defamation League), American Jewish Committee (AJC), the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations Fund, Facing History and Ourselves, JewBelong, Stand Up NY, The Stereotype Project, JCC Association of North America, the Jewish Education Project (JEP), the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), the National Black Empowerment Council, Philos Project, UJA-Federation of New York, and dozens more national and local groups across the United States and Canada.

QUOTE BANK FROM SHINE A LIGHT PARTNERS

This year, more than 100 organizations are uniting as Shine A Light continues building on its momentum from last year's launch, which was recognized as a winner in the Social Activism category and with bronze distinction in the Multicultural Community Engagement category at the 14th Annual Shorty Awards.

About Shine A Light

Shine A Light is a comprehensive initiative to spotlight the dangers of antisemitism through education, community partnerships, workplace engagement and community advocacy. Fueled by an unprecedented coalition of over 80 North American Jewish and non-Jewish organizations from across the United States and Canada, Shine A Light draws inspiration from Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, to encourage Jews and allies to speak up and send a message that antisemitism, in all its modern forms, won't be tolerated in our communities.

Visit www.ShineALightOn.com for a full slate of events, resources and tools.

Social media handles:

Instagram: @ShineALight_On

Twitter: @ShineALight_On

TikTok: @shinealighton

Facebook: @ShineALightOnAntisemitism

Hashtag: #shinealight

PR Contacts:

ID

ShineALight@id-pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shine-a-light-continues-to-stand-up-to-antisemitism-and-inspire-individual-and-community-action-301660007.html

SOURCE Shine A Light