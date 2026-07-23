Shinhan Financial Group Aktie
WKN: 727566 / ISIN: US8245961003
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23.07.2026 09:25:05
Shinhan Financial Q2 Earnings Rise Despite Lower Sales
(RTTNews) - Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG), a financial holding company, on Thursday reported higher net income despite lower sales in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.
For the second quarter, Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 1.82 trillion from KRW 1.62 trillion in the previous year.
Operating income declined to KRW 2.48 trillion from KRW 2.15 trillion in the prior year.
Sales decreased to KRW 25.06 trillion from KRW 28.49 trillion in the previous year.
On Wednesday, Shinhan Financial closed trading 1.72% lesser at $70.65 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock traded 2.22% higher at $72.22.
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Nachrichten zu Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (spons. ADRs)
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