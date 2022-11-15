|
Shipito Announces Partnership with Verishop, Providing Vital Logistics Services for Internet Retailer's Global Network of Brands
SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipito, LLC ("Shipito" or "the Company"), a leading international logistics and parcel forwarding company that ships U.S. goods to customers in over 220 countries and territories worldwide, today announced a partnership with Verishop, a leading sales platform for direct-to-consumer and independent brands. Shipito is a portfolio company of Tritium Partners.
Shipito is the premier logistics partner for small and medium-sized business. The recently announced Shipito for Business service integrates international shipping, order fulfillment and returns processing into a single, flexible, affordable platform. Today, over 1,000 businesses trust Shipito to manage their shipping, returns, or order fulfillment processes.
"Business owners face real challenges shipping goods internationally, especially when dealing with returns," said Dave Robinson, General Manager of Shipito. "We simplify the entire process, saving retailers time and money. Shipito also provides industry-leading multilingual customer support in 13 languages, which is critical for businesses outside the U.S. Verishop has quickly become a giant in the direct-to-consumer, emerging brands market where many of our customers operate. Many Shipito for Business customers were already selling on the Verishop platform, so this partnership made perfect sense."
"Partnering with Shipito means shoppers all over the world will have ready access to the unique products we offer," said Michelle Striowski, Vice President of Strategy, Partnerships and Corporate Development, Verishop. "It's also a tremendous opportunity for the vendors and designers we host to reach an audience beyond the one million people who now make purchases on Verishop every month."
About Shipito
Shipito, LLC is a leading international parcel forwarding company that ships U.S. goods to customers in over 220 countries and territories worldwide. Shipito provides individual customers with discounted shipping, package consolidation, storage, and purchase assistance services, as well as multilingual websites and customer service. Shipito® for Business customers have access to comprehensive shipping, fulfillment and package returns processing services which fully integrate with their eCommerce sites through Shipito's API. For more information, visit www.shipito.com
About Verishop
Verishop is an ecommerce platform that champions independent and emerging brands, specializing in fashion, home, beauty, and more. Whether it be a small, BIPOC-owned business, female-founded brand, or responsible products, we offer many ways to shop based on your individualized interests. For more information, visit https://www.verishop.com.
