Shipt Seeks To Add Hundreds Of Shoppers In Boston Metro Area To Meet Rising Demand For Home Delivery Of Groceries, Household Essentials And Medications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt , the same-day delivery marketplace, today announced the company will add additional Shipt Shoppers in the Boston metro area to serve customers during a time of increased demand as the COVID-19 situation evolves. Shipt provides home delivery from local retailers offering groceries, household essentials and medications safely and conveniently.

"At Shipt, we're committed to providing a safe experience for our customers and Shipt Shoppers, and I'm proud of the important role shoppers have played in helping our communities access food, essentials, and medications without leaving their homes," said Kelly Caruso, CEO of Shipt. "Bringing additional shoppers onto the Shipt platform will allow us to meet the increased demand for the communities we serve."

Starting today, Shipt will begin recruiting for shoppers in the Boston metro area. With customer and shopper safety of the utmost priority, Shipt will ensure the latest CDC guidelines and recommendations are embedded in new and existing Shipt Shopper resources, giving shoppers access to the knowledge they need to deliver safely and efficiently. Given the current environment, Shipt is enabling "social distancing" by encouraging shoppers to complete deliveries by dropping orders at the door, avoiding physical contact.

Shoppers must be at least 18 years old, have reliable transportation and a current driver's license. To apply, visit Shipt.com/shopper and select "Apply Now."

For more information on Shipt and current service availability, visit Shipt.com.

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 70% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

CONTACT: press@shipt.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shipt-seeks-to-add-hundreds-of-shoppers-in-boston-metro-area-to-meet-rising-demand-for-home-delivery-of-groceries-household-essentials-and-medications-301027129.html

SOURCE Shipt