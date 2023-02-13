Shipt Welcomes Amy Benson as Chief People and Community Officer

Benson will lead talent, diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as community engagement initiatives, reporting directly to CEO Kamau Witherspoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Shipt announced the hire of Amy Benson as chief people and community officer. Benson will lead Shipt's comprehensive human resources function, including diversity, equity and inclusion, supporting Shipt's more than 1,500 team members. She will also lead Shipt's national and local corporate giving, economic development and community engagement initiatives.

"Amy brings remarkable knowledge and experience to Shipt," said Shipt CEO Kamau Witherspoon. "Amy's reputation as a strategic leader in developing talent and fostering community brings the expertise we need to continue building upon Shipt's strong company culture."

With more than 20 years of human resources experience, Benson brings a passion for engaging with communities and a determination to drive impact through results. Benson has spent her career at Target, most recently serving as a vice president of human resources, whose teams assisted merchandising, strategy, product design and sourcing capabilities in the U.S. and internationally.

"From supporting careers to investing in the livelihood of our communities, I'm excited to help propel Shipt forward as a top place to work in tech," said Benson. "I was drawn to Shipt's company culture and industry-leading commitment to have the most diverse team in tech by 2025."

Benson, who is based in Minneapolis, serves on the board of Breakthrough Twin Cities, an organization focused on closing the equity gap in education. She received her bachelor of arts from the University of St. Thomas and master of business administration from The University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management.

