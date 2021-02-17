Shire City Herbals® Appoints New Chief Executive Officer, Enters Growth Phase

PITTSFIELD, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shire City Herbals, makers of award-winning Fire Cider, has appointed Kim Allardyce to Chief Executive Officer as the company enters its second decade of business and a period that foretells enormous growth for both the Apple Cider Vinegar category and for functional health beverages. Allardyce has served as the company's VP of Business Development since 2017.

Allardyce brings over a decade of strategic business scaling and growth experience, and a keen understanding of the wellness industry from leadership roles at Wanderlust and YogaWorks, as well as consulting roles focused on responsible growth and inclusion efforts that honor the roots of these increasingly popular health and wellness modalities.

Shire City Herbals Founding CEO Dana St. Pierre will transition to Board President and Chief Product Officer, leading formula development and product innovation. "Since my wife Amy and I started this company ten years ago, inspired by my grandmother's German folk medicine, our goal has always been to get fire cider into the routines of as many folks as possible who want to take their well-being into their own hands but don't have the time, patience or desire to brew and meticulously tinker with a recipe. Kim has been an invaluable champion of this mission, a strong leader for our team, and driver of our robust wholesale, DTC and Amazon businesses and I know she is the person to lead our organization as we mature from a family-run business into a more focused major player in this growing category," says St. Pierre.

Allardyce joined Shire City Herbals at a pivotal time for the company in 2017 during its legal battle with leaders in the herbalist community over its trademarking of Fire Cider. The trademark was ultimately released in what the company has called a "win for wellness" and acknowledged that by following the conventional business wisdom of trademarking they had unwittingly caused harm to individual herbal practitioners who take pride in home brewing and distributing their personalized fire cider recipes.

"Dana and Amy have worked tirelessly over the past decade to build the highest quality products for our customers and to become a leader in the ACV category," says Allardyce. "I'm honored to work with this incredible team to lead the company as we grow both our distribution and our impact in the years ahead."

About Shire City Herbals

Since 2010, Shire City Herbals has handcrafted Fire Cider—our spicy Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic—with raw, whole, and certified organic superfoods including turmeric, ginger, lemon, garlic, honey and horseradish. We're proud to serve a broad range of intergenerational wellness enthusiasts, many of whom take a teaspoon or 1 oz shot as a daily ritual, and others who love it as a special condiment in salads, cocktails, and marinades. As a small family-owned business, we are committed to making the most potent functional tonics to support your daily wellness routine. Our certified organic farm partners agree that sun, unadulterated soil, and clean water create culinary marvels. We use their highest quality whole, raw, lovingly grown ingredients. We use fully recyclable shipping materials. Our bottles are reusable and recyclable.

