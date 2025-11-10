Shiseido Slips To 9-month Loss On Weak Sales; Cuts FY25 Outlook, Sees Growth Further Ahead

(RTTNews) - Shiseido Co., Ltd. (SSDOF, SSDOY), a Japanese beauty products maker, reported Monday a loss in its first nine months of fiscal 2025, compared to profit year's profit, with weak net sales. Further, the firm trimmed fiscal 2025 outlook, to expect a loss with lower sales.

Separately, the cosmetic company said it expects a sales growth rate above market for the next five years. From 2025 to 2030, the company targets an average annual sales growth rate of 2% to 5%, which is above market growth, to achieve a core operating profit margin of over 10% by 2030.

In the nine-month period, loss attributable to owners of Parent was 43.98 billion yen, compared to profit of 754 million yen a year ago. Loss per share was 110.10 yen, compared to profit of 1.89 yen in the prior year.

Operating loss was 33.35 billion yen, compared to operating profit of 2.18 billion yen in the prior year.

Core operating profit dropped 9.7 percent to 30.08 billion yen from 27.42 billion yen last year.

Net sales for the period declined 4 percent to 693.82 billion yen from 722.75 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company now expects net loss of 52 billion yen or 130.17 yen per basic share on sales of 965 billion yen, down 2.6 percent from last year.

The company previously expected net profit of 6 billion yen or 15.02 yen per basic share on sales of 995 billion yen for the year.

In Tokyo, Shiseido shares closed Monday's trading at 2,585.50 yen, up 0.56 percent.

