01.12.2022 14:00:00

SHL Telemedicine to present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on December 7th

Presentation on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 at 9:30 AM ET / 3:30 PM CET.

TEL AVIV, Israel and ZURICH, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on Wednesday, December 7th, at 9:30 AM ET / 3:30 PM CET.

Erez Nachtomy, CEO and Amir Hai, CFO of SHL Telemedicine will be giving the presentation.

Register to watch the presentation here: https://ladenburgtech22.sequireevents.com

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957). For more information, please visit our web site at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For further information please contact:
Fabienne Farner, IRF, Phone: +41 43 244 81 42, farner@irf-reputation.ch

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1850421/SHL_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shl-telemedicine-to-present-at-ladenburg-thalmann-virtual-technology-expo-on-december-7th-301691331.html

SOURCE SHL Telemedicine Ltd.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SHL Telemedicine 16,00 0,00% SHL Telemedicine

