Shoals Technologies CFO To Resign; Names Interim Replacement

(RTTNews) - Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS), a renewable energy industry solutions provider, said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Philip Garton decided to step down with effect from May 4 to pursue another opportunity in a private company.

Effective the same day, the company has appointed Kevin Hubbard as interim CFO.

Shoals added that it has initiated a search to find a suitable candidate to succeed Garton as finance chief.

For the year to May 2020, Hubbard had served as interim CFO at SAExploration Holdings, Inc.