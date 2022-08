Shocker: Northrop Grumman Beats SpaceX in Space

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Two years ago, SpaceX announced an evolution in its business.Elon Musk's pioneering space company -- famous primarily for its low-cost launch rockets -- landed a $149.2 million contract to build satellites for the Pentagon's Space Development Agency. Building on its experience developing its own Starlink communications satellites, SpaceX was picked to work alongside established defense contractor and radio communications specialist L3Harris (NYSE: LHX) to build four Tranche 0 Tracking Layer satellites to track missile launches for the Department of Defense. L3Harris was awarded $44.3 million more to do the exact same job. And in a related project, other companies have been hired to build Transport Layer satellites to facilitate communication among the Tracking Layer satellites, and between them and ground stations on Earth. And now, this entire system is taking a big leap higher in capability.