Shoe Carnival Inc. Announces Decline In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $14.646 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $19.242 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to $297.155 million from $306.885 million last year.

Shoe Carnival Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.646 Mln. vs. $19.242 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $297.155 Mln vs. $306.885 Mln last year.

The company estimates that its income per share included a negative impact of around $0.22 from re-banner investments in the third quarter and approximately $0.58 per share in the year-to-date period.

Looking ahead, for the full year, Shoe Carnival now expects net earnings of $1.80 to $2.10 per share, compared with the prior expectations of $1.70 to $2.10 per share.

For the full year, the company reaffirmed sales guidance of $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion.