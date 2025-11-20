Shoe Carnival Aktie

Shoe Carnival für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 923814 / ISIN: US8248891090

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
20.11.2025 12:41:54

Shoe Carnival Inc. Announces Decline In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $14.646 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $19.242 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to $297.155 million from $306.885 million last year.

Shoe Carnival Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.646 Mln. vs. $19.242 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $297.155 Mln vs. $306.885 Mln last year.

The company estimates that its income per share included a negative impact of around $0.22 from re-banner investments in the third quarter and approximately $0.58 per share in the year-to-date period.

Looking ahead, for the full year, Shoe Carnival now expects net earnings of $1.80 to $2.10 per share, compared with the prior expectations of $1.70 to $2.10 per share.

For the full year, the company reaffirmed sales guidance of $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Shoe Carnival Inc.mehr Nachrichten