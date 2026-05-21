Shoe Carnival Aktie

Shoe Carnival für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 923814 / ISIN: US8248891090

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.05.2026 13:02:40

Shoe Carnival Posts Q1 Net Loss, Sales Slip; Backs Annual Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL), a footwear and accessories company, on Thursday posted a net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 with a drop in sales. In addition, the company has reaffirmed annual guidance.

For the three-month period to May 2, the company posted a net loss of $5.628 million, compared with a profit of $9.343 million in the same period last year. Net loss per share stood at $0.21 as against a profit of $0.34 per share a year ago.

Excluding items, profit was $0.23 per share, less than a profit of $0.34 per share, in the previous year. This year's adjusted profit excludes charges associated with the previously announced chief executive officer transition and the completion of a strategic review of the company's rebanner program.

Adjusted profit was $6.2 million, compared with earnings of $9.3 million a year ago.

Operating loss was $6.037 million, compared with a profit of $11.965 million last year, hurt by the selling, general, and administrative expenses of $96.138 million, compared with expenses of $83.812 million in the previous year. Sales stood at $270.730 million, less than $277.715 million a year ago.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Shoe Carnival still expects adjusted income of $1.40 to $1.60 per share, on sales of $1.125 billion to $1.147 billion. For fiscal 2025, the company had posted sales of $1.135 billion.

SCVL was up by 2.03% at $16.09 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Shoe Carnival Inc.

mehr Nachrichten