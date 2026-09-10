Shoe Carnival Aktie
WKN: 923814 / ISIN: US8248891090
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10.09.2026 13:04:08
Shoe Station Group Cuts Annual Guidance; Stock Down Over 22% In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Shoe Station Group, Inc. (SHOE), a retailer of footwear and accessories, on Thursday revised down its annual outlook to reflect its weak second-quarter earnings performance and current family footwear industry trends.
For fiscal 2026, the company now expects net income of $0.32 per share to $0.47 per share, compared with the earlier guidance of $0.97 per share to $1.17 per share. Excluding items, Shoe Station Group now anticipates earnings of $0.75 per share to $0.90 per share, less than the prior outlook of $1.40 per share to $1.60 per share.
Shoe Station Group now projects net sales of $1.100 billion to $1.111 billion against the earlier outlook of $1.125 billion to $1.147 billion.
For fiscal 2025, the Group had posted net income of $1.90 per share and net sales of $1.135 billion.
SHOE was down by 22.34% at $10.04 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
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