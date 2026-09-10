Shoe Carnival Aktie

Shoe Carnival für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 923814 / ISIN: US8248891090

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.09.2026 13:04:08

Shoe Station Group Cuts Annual Guidance; Stock Down Over 22% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Shoe Station Group, Inc. (SHOE), a retailer of footwear and accessories, on Thursday revised down its annual outlook to reflect its weak second-quarter earnings performance and current family footwear industry trends.

For fiscal 2026, the company now expects net income of $0.32 per share to $0.47 per share, compared with the earlier guidance of $0.97 per share to $1.17 per share. Excluding items, Shoe Station Group now anticipates earnings of $0.75 per share to $0.90 per share, less than the prior outlook of $1.40 per share to $1.60 per share.

Shoe Station Group now projects net sales of $1.100 billion to $1.111 billion against the earlier outlook of $1.125 billion to $1.147 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the Group had posted net income of $1.90 per share and net sales of $1.135 billion.

SHOE was down by 22.34% at $10.04 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Shoe Carnival Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Shoe Carnival Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Shoe Carnival Inc. 12,28 -5,03% Shoe Carnival Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36
06.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 36: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Entscheid: Dow schließt leichter -- ATX beendet Handel wenig bewegt -- DAX schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich im Donnerstagshandel seitwärts, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex im Minus tendierte. Die US-Börsen notierten in Rot. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Donnerstag nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen