Shoe Station Group Stock Falls 5% After Q2 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Shoe Station Group Inc. (SHOE) is down 5.38 percent, losing $0.70 to $12.23 on Thursday. The move comes after the footwear and accessories retailer reported second-quarter net income of $6.26 million, or $0.23 per share, down from $19.23 million, or $0.70 per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 7.2 percent to $284.31 million from $306.38 million.

Shoe Station Group is currently trading at $12.23, down from its previous close of $12.93 on the Nasdaq. The stock opened at $10.20 and has traded between a high of $12.42 and a low of $10.20. Trading volume stands at 2.20 million shares, compared with an average volume of 728,603 shares.

The company also lowered its fiscal 2026 outlook, now expecting net income of $0.32 to $0.47 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $0.97 to $1.17 per share. Adjusted earnings are expected at $0.75 to $0.90 per share, while net sales are projected at $1.100 billion to $1.111 billion.

The company's 52-week range is $10.20 to $24.21.