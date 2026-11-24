(RTTNews) - Omnichannel footwear retailer Shoe Station Group, Inc. (SHOE) reported Tuesday a net loss for the third quarter of $12.31 million or $0.46 per share, compared to net income of $14.65 million or $0.53 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.05 per share, compared to $0.53 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined 4.7 percent to $279.96 million from $297.16 million in the same quarter last year. Comparable store sales declined 5.1 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects a net loss in a range of $0.84 to $0.76 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.20 to $0.28 per share on net sales between $1.087 billion and $1.092 billion.

Previously, the company expected net income in the range of $0.32 to $0.47 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $0.75 to $0.90 per share on net sales between $1.100 billion and $1.111 billion.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, SHOE is trading on the Nasdaq at $8.89, down $5.30 or 37.35 percent.

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