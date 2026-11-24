Shoe Carnival Aktie
WKN: 923814 / ISIN: US8248891090
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24.11.2026 12:56:39
Shoe Station Slips To Loss In Q3; Slashes FY26 Outlook; Stock Tumbles 37%
(RTTNews) - Omnichannel footwear retailer Shoe Station Group, Inc. (SHOE) reported Tuesday a net loss for the third quarter of $12.31 million or $0.46 per share, compared to net income of $14.65 million or $0.53 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.05 per share, compared to $0.53 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Net sales for the quarter declined 4.7 percent to $279.96 million from $297.16 million in the same quarter last year. Comparable store sales declined 5.1 percent.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects a net loss in a range of $0.84 to $0.76 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.20 to $0.28 per share on net sales between $1.087 billion and $1.092 billion.
Previously, the company expected net income in the range of $0.32 to $0.47 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $0.75 to $0.90 per share on net sales between $1.100 billion and $1.111 billion.
In Tuesday's pre-market trading, SHOE is trading on the Nasdaq at $8.89, down $5.30 or 37.35 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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Nachrichten zu Shoe Carnival Inc.
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23.11.26
|Ausblick: Shoe Carnival stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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09.09.26
|Ausblick: Shoe Carnival veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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