Shook Achieves Gold Standard in Empowering Women For 12th Year in a Row

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon is pleased to announce that the Women in Law Empowerment Forum (WILEF) has once again awarded the firm its Gold Standard Certification in recognition of Shook's continued commitment to the promotion and retention of women in leadership. One of 32 firms nationwide to be so honored, Shook has now earned WILEF's Gold Standard Certification for the 12th consecutive year, receiving certification every year since WILEF initiated the standard.

Shook has earned WILEF's Gold Standard Certification for the 12th consecutive year—every year since its inception.

To achieve certification, firms must document that either 25% of equity partners or 40% of attorneys becoming equity partners during the past twelve months are women and that at least 10% of women equity partners are women of color or 4% of women equity partners identify as LGBT. In addition, firms must also meet at least two of several other criteria for gender diversity among leadership, such as having at least 20% of firm and U.S. branch office head positions held by women and women composing at least 25% of the firm's primary governance committee.

"We are proud to be recognized once again by WILEF for our success in attracting, developing and retaining women in leadership positions," said Firm Chair Madeleine McDonough. "We've been very intentional in shaping our culture and using our resources in ways that help people thrive. And, while we appreciate being recognized for these efforts, the true benefit is to the clients and colleagues who get the creative and dynamic work that comes from diverse teams working to their full potential."

In targeting some of the challenges and barriers still facing women in the legal profession, Shook's Women's Management Council (WMC) takes a leading role in providing programming and support for attorneys at all stages of their careers. The firm is also putting formal tracking systems in place to measure the number of women, lawyers of color, LGBTQ+ and differently abled lawyers in various roles, including promotions to equity partners, leadership and inclusion in formal pitch presentations through the Mansfield Rule Certification process, which it launched in July 2021.

"We've always been known for the excellence of our litigation work." said Partner Micah Hobbs, who chairs Shook's Women's Management Council. "The visionary women throughout our ranks are integral to our success and drive so much of that excellence."

To speak to a Shook attorney, contact Shook Marketing Communications Manager Laura Markey, 816.559.0418, lmarkey@shb.com.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 18 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and business litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security and regulatory counseling.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shook-achieves-gold-standard-in-empowering-women-for-12th-year-in-a-row-301593871.html

SOURCE Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.