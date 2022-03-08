Shook Hires Walmart Mass Tort Litigator

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook announces the addition of Walmart In-House Counsel Veronica Hayes Gromada as partner in the firm's Product Liability Litigation Practice. In her role as Managing Counsel II/Litigation - Tort at Walmart, Gromada supervised one of the largest tort litigation portfolios in the nation. In-house for more than 17 years at Walmart, Gromada led a team of 65 lawyers who protect the reputation, financial spend and legal issues for the Fortune 100 company.

"Veronica is an excellent strategist who enhances our litigation team for clients. She understands the in-house needs of large corporations and brings tremendous experience in complex litigation," said Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough. "Social governance, crisis management, threat analysis, and highly effective litigation management —Veronica hits the mark."

Gromada joins the firm's award-winning Product Liability Litigation Practice, which is a multidisciplinary team of lawyers who focus on automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and medical device, software and other health, science and technology industries. Led by Partners Alicia Donohue and Hildy Sastre, product liability lawyers collaborate with class action, complex litigation and general liability litigation attorneys to advocate for the world's leading brands. Gromada will be able to offer insight to clients on a variety of business functions including operations, employment, insurance, logistics and supply chain issues heightened by the pandemic.

"I was attracted to Shook for its reputation in science and technology, and because they work well with other firms," said Gromada. "Professionally, I wanted to take the next step in my career. With my background, I am able to strike the balance between mitigating risk and legal issues aligned with what is important to a company's business goals."

Shook Partner Patrick Oot has collaborated with Gromada for many years on mass tort strategy and pre-trial litigation matters. Oot is also the long-standing chair of ALM's Legalweek advisory board, coming up in New York from March 8-11, 2022 where Gromada also leads program development.

"Veronica is a great fit for our firm," said Oot, from his Washington, D.C. office. "She brings a global in-house view that few have, with a laser focus on litigation. She'll be able to offer our clients insight and strategy that takes in account their views through the lens of a premier trial firm. It's a win-win for our clients."

Gromada earned her law degree, cum laude, from Texas Southern University, Thurgood Marshall School of Law. She is a fellow and active alumni of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity and a Hot List Honoree of Lawyers of Color, Southwest Region. She is currently a board member for the Legal Tech Educational Advisory Board. She earned numerous awards while at Walmart, including a "Global Corporate Top Talent." She will serve clients nationally and divide her time between Shook's Washington, D.C. and Houston offices.

