SHOP.COM Introduces Isotonix Astaxanthin: An Antioxidant Delivered Through an Isotonic-Capable Solution

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SHOP.COM is Market America's primary global shopping website, offering consumers access to approximately 300 million products, including Market America exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. SHOP.COM has now unveiled the latest game-changing product from its Isotonix® line, the company's flagship line of health supplements. Introducing Isotonix Astaxanthin, a new antioxidant supplement that uses high-quality ingredients to deliver antioxidant protection through the brand's signature isotonic-capable solution. Absorption and efficacy of nutritional supplements are two important features when choosing a supplement, and Isotonix Astaxanthin contains both. Isotonix Astaxanthin's vegan formula uses AstaReal® astaxanthin. With quality and stability, AstaReal astaxanthin ranks among some of the purest and most powerful antioxidants available.

In addition to the powerful antioxidant protection it provides, Isotonix Astaxanthin may also:



Support cardiovascular health*

Help maintain normal cholesterol levels*

Promote healthy blood flow to and from the heart, thus supporting the body's delivery of nutrients and removal of waste*

Promotes healthy vision*

Helps combat the effects of oxidative stress in eyes*

Supports a healthy digestive tract*

Promotes healthy skin*

Only Isotonix Astaxanthin uses the proprietary delivery system that has not only made Isotonix a bestseller, but also one of the most popular health supplement brands in the world. This product is an "isotonic-capable" solution. Isotonic means "same pressure," and it refers to a substance that has the same chemical properties as the body's blood, plasma and tears. Isotonic substances are readily absorbed by the body through the small intestine, delivering maximum amounts of nutrients into the bloodstream. Isotonix Astaxanthin, like all Isotonix products, is delivered in the form of a powder that when combined with water, becomes isotonic, making it a highly efficient dietary supplement.*

Isotonix Astaxanthin is just one out of several exciting new products launching at this year's Market America | SHOP.COM 2020 World Conference (#MAWC2020), held from Feb. 6–9 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Fla. The Market America | SHOP.COM 2020 World Conference will bring together global distributors (UnFranchise® Owners) from around the world to network and be the first to learn about the company's latest breakthroughs. This includes updates to the Shopping Annuity® – a conversion program that's one of a kind, helps turn spending into earning and empowers people to earn ongoing income by getting money back on everyday purchases they make through SHOP.COM. Here's to a new decade of prosperous growth and incredible innovation!

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product(s) is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Market America | SHOP.COM is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing.

SOURCE SHOP.COM