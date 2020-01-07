SHOP.COM's Partnership With Barrington Nutritionals Proves Valuable To Successful Launch of Thymenol™, Its Exclusive Breakthrough Health Supplement

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SHOP.COM, Market America's award-winning and primary global e-commerce website, is pleased with the immediate sales success following the fall launch of Thymenol™. Only available through SHOP.COM, Thymenol is a first for the health supplement industry because of its patent pending, exclusive combination of ThymoQuin™* and Pycnogenol®** -- this is the only product of its kind. This synergistic combination supports cognitive health, cardiovascular health and immune health. SHOP.COM says its partnership with ingredient distributor, Barrington Nutritionals and TriNutra Ltd., a well-renowned supplier of high quality, science-based ingredients, including ThymoQuin, has played a major role in Thymenol's initial success.±

"Thanks to our partners at Barrington Nutritionals and TriNutra, we have been able to take the incredibly powerful ingredient, ThymoQuin, a cold-pressed black seed oil standardized to 3% thymoquinone, and combine it with pine bark extract, Pycnogenol," said Marc Ashley, President & COO of Market America Worldwide. "Thymenol exists today because of the trusted partnership we have with Barrington Nutritionals and their ability to supply ThymoQuin of the highest quality and efficacy."

An extract of black cumin seed, ThymoQuin provides valuable antioxidant activity, aiding in cardiovascular health and healthy inflammatory response.± Black cumin has been used worldwide for centuries and multiple scientific sources have confirmed that black cumin seed oil offers beneficial effects on well-being†. Through Barrington Nutritionals and TriNutra, the manufacturer of ThymoQuin, the proprietary variety of black cumin seed in ThymoQuin is the first and only to be acquired by the cold-pressed method. Because this method does not use heat, the constituents of the oil are not altered and degraded. Black cumin seed oil is also solvent-free, preserving the effectiveness of its active ingredients.

"We are thrilled to come together with TriNutra and SHOP.COM to develop this top-selling product," said Chris Holland, VP of Sales at Barrington Nutritionals. "ThymoQuin has proven to be a significant ingredient on its own, but when combined with Pycnogenol, it offers synergistic benefits allowing the consumer to take full advantage of the effect of the ingredients."

SHOP.COM believes that quality must be built into every product as a design requirement — hence its partnerships with elite suppliers like Barrington Nutritionals. SHOP.COM continues to look for products that will promote its customers' well-being, placing it frequently at the forefront of the health supplement market.

*ThymoQuin™ is a trademark of TriNutra Ltd.

**Pycnogenol® is the registered trademark of Horphag Research (U.K.) Ltd. Use of this product may be protected by one or more U.S. patents and other international patents.

†National Institutes of Health (U.S.)

†Medical News Today

†Healthline

±These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

