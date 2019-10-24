Shop DANAWA recorded the highest sales in Q3 with cumulative trading volume of 174,000 assembled PCs

Due to the increase in sales of video editing PC, it is up 16% from the third quarter of last year.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Danawa Co., Ltd. ("Danawa" or the "Company") announced a Shop DANAWA(shop.danawa.com), PC-specialized shopping mall of Danawa, cumulative total sales volume of assembled PCs in the 3rd quarter reached 174,000 units. This is an increase of 16% from 150,000 units in the same period last year.

Shop DANAWA analyzed that the strong sales of video editing PCs led to an increase in trading volume in the 3rd quarter. The firm explained, "The sales of assembled PCs equipped with broadcast hardware such as capture boards increased especially." Shop DANAWA is currently selecting and selling video editing PCs suitable for YouTube video production and editing, and it plans to increase its proportion.

The number of visitors also increased with the increase in trading volume. Shop DANAWA's average monthly visitors in the 3rd quarter was 1.02 million, an increase of 30% compared to the 780,000 year-on-year figure. In this regard, Shop DANAWA analyzed that the improved accessibility with renewal of mobile web pages earlier this year had a positive impact.

Shop DANAWA will continue to showcase personalized PCs customized to the usage situation, starting with PCs for video editing. The firm stated, "Shop DANAWA will develop competitive themes to meet diversified consumer demand and work on producing relevant content at the same time. It is expected that the trading volume of assembled PCs this year will be 240,000 units, up 16% from last year."

Shop Danawa is a PC specialty shopping mall operated by Danawa. As a representative of assembled PC service in Korea, it sells gaming PCs, high-end PCs and even various PC parts. It produces various contents related to PC to provide useful information to its members. If you are purchasing an assembled PC in Korea, please check Shop Danawa PC unconditionally.

