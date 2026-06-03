Shopif a Aktie
WKN DE: A14TJP / ISIN: CA82509L1076
|
03.06.2026 03:31:52
Shopify Adds $3 Bln To Share Repurchase, Total Now $5 Bln
(RTTNews) - Shopify Inc.(SHOP, SHOP.TO), a Canadian e-commerce company, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an additional $3 billion for the repurchase of Class A subordinate voting shares, bringing its aggregate repurchase authorization to $5 billion.
As of June 1, 2026, Shopify has repurchased approximately $1.45 billion under its current authorization.
SHOP closed Tuesday's regular trading at $117.01 down $7.11 or 5.73%.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Shopify Inc (A)
|
04.05.26
|Ausblick: Shopify A stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Shopify A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.02.26
|Ausblick: Shopify öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)