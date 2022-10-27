|
27.10.2022 16:03:49
Shopify Adds 13% On Narrower-than-expected Loss In Q3
(RTTNews) - Shares of e-commerce company Shopify Inc. (SHOP) are rising more than 13% Thursday morning after reporting lower-than-expected loss in the third-quarter results.
"Our merchant solutions revenue as a percentage of GMV - or Merchant Solutions attach rate - climbed to 2.14%, the highest level in Shopify's history," said Harley Finkelstein,
The company reported loss of $158.4 million, or $0.12 per share in the third quarter, compared with income of $1.1 billion, or $0.905 per a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, loss was $30 million, or $0.02 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.10 loss per share.
Total revenue increased 22% to $1.366 billion. The consensus estimate was for $1.81 billion.
Looking forward, the company expects Gross Merchandise Volume, or GMV growth to continue to outperform the broader U.S. retail market in the fourth quarter.
SHOP is at $33.09. It has traded in the range of $23.63-$176.29 in the last 1 year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Shopify Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
26.10.22
|Ausblick: Shopify A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
12.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Shopify A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.09.22
|Is Shopify a Buy Now? (MotleyFool)
|
26.07.22
|Ausblick: Shopify A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
01.07.22
|Is Shopify a Buy After the Stock Split? (MotleyFool)
|
24.06.22
|Is Shopify a Steal of a Deal? (MotleyFool)
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Shopify A stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.04.22
|Is Shopify a Buy? (MotleyFool)