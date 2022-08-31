Shopify and Zoom Video Are Below Their Pre-Pandemic Prices. Does This Make Them a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The outsize stock moves -- both up and down -- during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic were memorable to investors. And a few stocks that soared during the pandemic have since crashed, sometimes in spite of their businesses performing relatively well.Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are two of these "pandemic stocks" that saw stock prices rise and fall spectacularly and are now trading below pre-pandemic prices. Using March 1, 2020, as a reference date, Zoom and Shopify stocks are currently trading down about 18% and 26%, respectively. When you use all-time high prices reached during the pandemic, each stock is trading down at least 80%. And yet, since that March 2020 date, both companies have grown their operations massively and captured long-term customers. Based on performance, their stock prices should be at least marginally higher, right?Continue reading