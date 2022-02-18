Shopify Announces Plans To Bolster Its Warehouse And Delivery Network

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In an age where seemingly everything is bought and sold on Amazon, Shopify has done the impossible. By providing a platform for merchants, brands, and traditional retailers to bring their stores into the internet age, the Canadian e-commerce upstart has found a way to compete.But its earnings call on Wednesday came with projections of slowing growth, accelerating its stock's recent tumble. To revive the platform, President Harley Finkelstein came with a plan: Shopify must Amazon-ify its business.Continue reading